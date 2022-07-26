NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Holdings Boosted by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,745,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,749 shares during the quarter. NCR makes up approximately 6.9% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $70,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in NCR by 103.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 36,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NCR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.73. 43,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.55 and a beta of 1.57.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

