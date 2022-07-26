Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Trading 1.2% Higher

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.73. 509,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 810,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is -566.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

About Necessity Retail REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 623.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

