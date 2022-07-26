Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Trading 1.2% Higher

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.73. 509,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 810,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.
Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is -566.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT
About Necessity Retail REIT
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.
See Also
