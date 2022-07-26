Needham & Company LLC Raises Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $200.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $193.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s previous close.

CDNS has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS traded up $5.63 on Tuesday, hitting $173.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,316. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,534 shares of company stock worth $66,852,940. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $883,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $8,300,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

