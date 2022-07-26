Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Position Reduced by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3,130.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.63. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Neogen in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

