Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 51,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 854,647 shares.The stock last traded at $21.87 and had previously closed at $21.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NEOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Neogen Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

Neogen Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 15.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,342,000 after purchasing an additional 580,088 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 181.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 114,985 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Neogen by 20.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading

