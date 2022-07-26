Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 51,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 854,647 shares.The stock last traded at $21.87 and had previously closed at $21.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on NEOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Neogen Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen
Neogen Company Profile
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
