Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Raised by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $218.51 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

