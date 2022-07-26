New BitShares 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $11.76 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About New BitShares

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus.

New BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

