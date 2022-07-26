Newton Coin Project Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $338.51 and approximately $4.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

