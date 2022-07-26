NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.25

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 28428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

NEXE Innovations Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 18.38. The company has a market cap of C$24.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

