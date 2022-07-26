NFTLootBox Market Cap Reaches $915,318.90 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $915,318.90 and approximately $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox.

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

