Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Buys 399 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.8% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,786,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

