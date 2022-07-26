Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,798 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,537. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.85. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.42.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

