Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,938,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $13,947,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $11,348,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $10,560,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $8,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

HF Sinclair stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.10. 7,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.53. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

