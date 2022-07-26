Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,792 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 5.6% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $855.21.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $31.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $773.34. The stock had a trading volume of 463,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,394,204. The company’s 50-day moving average is $712.32 and its 200 day moving average is $850.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $801.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

