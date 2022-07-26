Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 289 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,046. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.23. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $72.58 and a 1 year high of $183.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.47.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

