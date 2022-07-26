Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.03

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

Nine Dragons Paper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 6.78%.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

Featured Articles

