NiSource Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

NiSource has a payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.