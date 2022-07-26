Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.47.

Nordstrom stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $38.48.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2,243.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 145,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,420.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 86,647 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

