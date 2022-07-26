NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €43.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NORMA Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €17.66 ($18.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $562.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is €22.97 and its 200 day moving average is €26.66. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €17.06 ($17.41) and a twelve month high of €45.64 ($46.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.16.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

