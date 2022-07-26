North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Pi Financial

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target reduced by analysts at Pi Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.22.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.5 %

North American Construction Group stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$432.25 million and a P/E ratio of 10.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.28. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$13.55 and a 52-week high of C$22.00.

Insider Activity

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,095.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$540,285. In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,095.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,285. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$69,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,034,529.43. Insiders have purchased a total of 716,200 shares of company stock worth $10,998,103 over the last 90 days.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.