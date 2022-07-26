Northeast Investment Management Buys 1,330 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $58.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

