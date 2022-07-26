Northeast Investment Management Buys Shares of 5,674 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,674 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,859,000. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.96) to GBX 2,860 ($34.46) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,743.63.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.