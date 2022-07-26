Northeast Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $683,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,008,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,223 shares of company stock worth $5,102,171 in the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.53.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.71 and a 200 day moving average of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -0.60. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $404.35.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

