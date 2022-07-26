Northeast Investment Management Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

