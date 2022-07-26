Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

