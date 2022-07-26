Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on August 15th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPIFF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.