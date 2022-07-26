Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Boosted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $453.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

