Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $450.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

