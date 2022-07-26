Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Novanta worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Novanta by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novanta by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,740,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Novanta Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Novanta stock traded down $4.94 on Tuesday, hitting $143.14. 6,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,823. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.54 and its 200 day moving average is $131.84. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.