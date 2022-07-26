NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Down 7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) were down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. NU traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 166,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,939,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.27.

Get NU alerts:

Institutional Trading of NU

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $682,018,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $401,393,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $416,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.