Nuco.cloud Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $489,654.83 and approximately $41,778.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00017130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news.

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.