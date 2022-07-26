Nuco.cloud Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $489,654.83 and approximately $41,778.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00017130 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001975 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000309 BTC.
Nuco.cloud Profile
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
