Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.24. 1,885,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,188. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 30.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,620,000 after buying an additional 377,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,909,000 after purchasing an additional 406,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,517 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.