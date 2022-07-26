NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Insider Sells $153,471.60 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $153,471.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,070 shares in the company, valued at $652,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NuScale Power Price Performance

NYSE SMR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $13.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMR. Cowen began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Featured Articles

