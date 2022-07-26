Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $57.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 28.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $198.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

