Oatly Group (OTLY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Oatly Group to post earnings of -0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.14 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 166.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Oatly Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 4.99. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 2.75 and a 12-month high of 19.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oatly Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oatly Group by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTLY. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 12.09.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

