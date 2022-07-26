Oatly Group (OTLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oatly Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 3.69 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 2.75 and a fifty-two week high of 19.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is 4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oatly Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oatly Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.09.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

