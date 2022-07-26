ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.10-$4.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.87. ODP has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $48.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. ODP’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ODP will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ODP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ODP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 16.3% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 31,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ODP by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ODP by 132.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

