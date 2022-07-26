Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OKTA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.06. Okta has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.