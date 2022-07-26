OMG Network (OMG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33.46 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $256.69 million and approximately $33.46 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00008712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00200875 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

