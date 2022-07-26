Omni 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $148.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $148.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00012925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00251057 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000890 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,361 coins and its circulating supply is 563,045 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

