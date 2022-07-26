ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after acquiring an additional 194,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,317,000 after buying an additional 246,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,015,000 after buying an additional 53,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,324,000 after buying an additional 56,786 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

