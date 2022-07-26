Opacity (OPCT) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week

Opacity (OPCT) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $95,340.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OPCT is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage.

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

