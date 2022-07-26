Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.18. 93,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,951. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.11.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.91.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

