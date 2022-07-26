ORAO Network 1-Day Volume Tops $27,063.00 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $159,547.67 and approximately $27,063.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017369 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000308 BTC.
ORAO Network Coin Profile
ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.
ORAO Network Coin Trading
