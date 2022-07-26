ORAO Network 1-Day Volume Tops $27,063.00 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $159,547.67 and approximately $27,063.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ORAO Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.

ORAO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORAO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ORAO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ORAO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ORAO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ORAO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.