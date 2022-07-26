Orbit Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $637,478.00 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $69.72 million and $637,478.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,925.29 or 0.99995074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003480 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00124722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00029297 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 975,387,820 coins and its circulating supply is 627,653,249 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. "

