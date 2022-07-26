Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.

NYSE ORC opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.17.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after buying an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 80,841 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 46,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

