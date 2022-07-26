Orchid Reaches Market Capitalization of $73.61 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $73.61 million and approximately $14.53 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

