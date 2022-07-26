Origin Dollar Hits Market Cap of $53.51 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $53.51 million and approximately $70,772.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 53,726,515 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

