Orion Group (ORN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Orion Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ORN opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Orion Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

