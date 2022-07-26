Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) is AlphaCore Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,330,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,190 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital makes up 7.6% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $19,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 56,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

ORCC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,227. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

